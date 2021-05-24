Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 393,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $24.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $26.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

