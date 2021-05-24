Steem Dollars Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.06 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $4.94 or 0.00013181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $38.06 million and approximately $47,373.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001837 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006359 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002579 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,699,336 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

