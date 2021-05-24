Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.99

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 16464 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

STL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.72.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 28.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,400.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,426 shares of company stock worth $997,557. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.