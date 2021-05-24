stETH (Lido) Price Down 40.6% Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $2,143.91 or 0.06091247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $884.86 million and approximately $275,756.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 412,733 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

