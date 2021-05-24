Stifel Nicolaus Raises ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target to C$42.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATSAF. TD Securities increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of ATSAF opened at $25.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.97. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $26.49.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

