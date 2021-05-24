Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $51.97 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,622 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

