StormX 24 Hour Volume Hits $26.73 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. One StormX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $219.50 million and approximately $26.73 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00064420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 92.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00016766 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.75 or 0.00957233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 78.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.81 or 0.09909345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00084292 BTC.

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,528,314,908 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

