Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 168.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,790 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,427,000 after buying an additional 1,587,428 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,333,000 after buying an additional 1,036,329 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after buying an additional 591,910 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,367,000 after buying an additional 496,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,932,000.

IJT traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.97. 1,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,161. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.29. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $78.31 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

