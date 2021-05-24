Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 118,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,636,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 66,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.03 on Monday, reaching $232.10. 8,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,582. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.30 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

