Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 60,262 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,143,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.74. 6,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,549. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $63.30 and a one year high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

