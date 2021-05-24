Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $10.61 Million in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 210,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,611,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.52. 26,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,095. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

