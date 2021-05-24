Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $21,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 198,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,985. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $55.80 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.10.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

