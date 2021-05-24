Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 41,412 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,412 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,309,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,899,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89,086 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 91.1% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $346,000. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 398,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,187,346. The firm has a market cap of $222.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

