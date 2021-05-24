Strike (STRK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.36 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. Strike has a market cap of $134.17 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.43 or 0.00119917 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00059543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00380142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00191941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003828 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.85 or 0.00875157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,889,758 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.