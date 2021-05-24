Strong (STRONG) Trading 18.6% Lower This Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 16% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be purchased for about $105.43 or 0.00279507 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

