Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 525 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $202.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.84 and a 200-day moving average of $178.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $204.55.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.54.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

