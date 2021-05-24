Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.76 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ stock opened at $163.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.23 and a 1-year high of $166.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,518 shares of company stock worth $2,646,256 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.