Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 28,025 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $36,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 117,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $172.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $108.02 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

