Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,180 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $31,848,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE opened at $246.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.93 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a PE ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.18.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.17.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

