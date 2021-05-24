Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 81 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 46.1% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $8,423,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.1% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $193.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

In other news, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,145 shares of company stock valued at $23,132,722. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

