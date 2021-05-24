Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $616.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) will announce sales of $616.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $615.40 million and the highest is $617.50 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $575.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE SUM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.04. 933,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,230. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,660,000 after purchasing an additional 382,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,193,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

