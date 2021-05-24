Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUM shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SUM opened at $33.04 on Monday. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.34.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

