Sun Life Financial Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$65.13 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$46.34 and a 12-month high of C$67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.41. The stock has a market cap of C$38.13 billion and a PE ratio of 12.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.21.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total value of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,590,251.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

