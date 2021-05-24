SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director Howard E. Turner Sells 100,000 Shares

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Director Howard E. Turner sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $286,000.00.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $20.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.15. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SunLink Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 153,680 shares during the period. 14.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

