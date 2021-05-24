Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $4.80 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $14.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 4.53%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.78) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of SUN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 440,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,144. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 434.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 212.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

