SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) Senior Officer Sells C$190,828.64 in Stock

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) Senior Officer Jill Barnett sold 11,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.49, for a total value of C$190,828.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,069,872.22.

Jill Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jill Barnett sold 10,590 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.31, for a total value of C$172,765.39.

Shares of TSE:SOY traded up C$0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.96. The company had a trading volume of 94,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,771. The stock has a market cap of C$1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. SunOpta Inc. has a one year low of C$5.09 and a one year high of C$21.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.80, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$267.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$418.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

