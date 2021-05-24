SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.05. SunPower reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.42.

SunPower stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,537. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. SunPower has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $57.52.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 37,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $1,406,884.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,370,234.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $298,309.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,603 shares in the company, valued at $582,616.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 261,996 shares of company stock worth $8,483,419. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,276,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,401,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

