Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Sells $13,455.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 299 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Jeanna Steele sold 7,587 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $389,213.10.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jeanna Steele sold 12,330 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $702,316.80.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,499 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $137,569.95.

On Monday, March 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $45.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,813 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,767,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

