SuperFarm (SUPER) Trading 61.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $61.96 million and $13.60 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 61.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000508 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.14 or 0.00623805 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00014646 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Coin Profile

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.