sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. sUSD has a market cap of $263.20 million and $41.59 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, sUSD has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00066025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.35 or 0.00992489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.93 or 0.10647615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00085840 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 263,361,170 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.