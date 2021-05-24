S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “S&W Seed Company is engaged in breeding, contracting to grow, processing and selling agricultural commodities, which primarily include alfalfa seed and, to a lesser extent, wheat. Alfalfa seed varieties grow in warm climates and can thrive on poor, saline (salty) soils. The Company sells the seed primarily to dealers and distributors who, in turn, sell primarily to hay and dairy farmers who grow hay for dairy cattle and other livestock. S&W Seed Company is headquartered in Five Points, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANW. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth $361,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 28.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in S&W Seed by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 24,059 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

