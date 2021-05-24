Swap (XWP) Trading 45.3% Lower Over Last Week

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $547,893.62 and approximately $3,937.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swap has traded down 45.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $160.10 or 0.00416804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00182393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.76 or 0.00861063 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,223,948 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.