Swarm City (SWT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Swarm City has a total market cap of $482,152.26 and $3.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for $0.0565 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00066025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00017040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.35 or 0.00992489 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.93 or 0.10647615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00085840 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.