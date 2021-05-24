Swiss National Bank Acquires 51,700 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,090,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.51% of General Mills worth $189,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

NYSE:GIS opened at $63.13 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

