Swiss National Bank Buys 13,300 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.50% of Public Storage worth $215,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 13.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $5,083,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock opened at $276.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.94 and its 200 day moving average is $240.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.00 and a 12 month high of $283.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.14.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.