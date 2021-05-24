Swiss National Bank Buys 21,200 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,151,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $232,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Global Payments by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Global Payments by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 52,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $107,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,594.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders sold 117,145 shares of company stock worth $23,132,722 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $193.60 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.73 and a 200-day moving average of $200.10.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.59.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

