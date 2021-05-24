Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Norfolk Southern worth $262,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,910 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

NYSE:NSC opened at $277.34 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

