Swiss National Bank Has $287.85 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,827,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $287,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $176.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $177.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

