Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Mondelez International worth $321,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.36 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $63.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its 200 day moving average is $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

