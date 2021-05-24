Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $71,283. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.30.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.59. The company has a market cap of $134.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.