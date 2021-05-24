Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have commented on SYRS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,166,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,042,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 660,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 842,404 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after buying an additional 497,395 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 2,189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 781,250 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 155,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,096. The firm has a market cap of $318.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 462.00% and a negative return on equity of 92.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.