Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 236,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,241 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up 6.8% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $18,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Summitry LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,917. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

