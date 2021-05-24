Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,611. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 30,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,218,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,270. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

