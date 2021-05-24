Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $11.92 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Target in a report released on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $11.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.82. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2023 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

Shares of Target stock opened at $225.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $227.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.52.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Target by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

