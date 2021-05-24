Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.50 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

TH traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.93. 504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,201. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.