Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $250.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.39.

Shares of Target stock opened at $225.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.52. Target has a twelve month low of $114.23 and a twelve month high of $227.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 23.9% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $286,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 15.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 9.2% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

