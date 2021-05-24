TD Securities Raises Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target to C$38.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ITPOF. CIBC increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.07%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

