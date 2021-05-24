TE-FOOD Trading 36.3% Lower Over Last Week (TONE)

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. TE-FOOD has a market capitalization of $25.28 million and approximately $661,207.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for about $0.0444 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00065171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.68 or 0.00950021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,645.98 or 0.09765848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00085141 BTC.

About TE-FOOD

TE-FOOD is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

