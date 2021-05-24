Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,037,303,000 after purchasing an additional 454,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $139,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,940,000 after acquiring an additional 221,668 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,732,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,223,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

TDY opened at $406.24 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $428.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

