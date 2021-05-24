Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,868 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,037,303,000 after buying an additional 454,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $139,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,732,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,223,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $361.54 per share, with a total value of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDY opened at $406.24 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

